Parking charge rises planned for Newmarket have been put on hold.

West Suffolk councillors agreed at an emergency cabinet planning meeting last night to defer the planned increase on a month-by-month basis during the covid-19 pandemic.

Last month councillors decided to increase charges in April from £1 to £2 for three hours in The Guineas shopping centre car park with its two-hour rate also set to rise by £1 and there would be similar increases in car parks across the town.

Car Parking, Market Square, Newmarket (31954544)

The decision came after warnings from councillors and business leaders about the the impact of the increases on the already struggling High Street.

Newmarket district councillor Andy Drummond said: "It’s a public spirited goodwill gesture that we hope all will appreciate in difficult times. Charges will go up as planned when we return to normality."

