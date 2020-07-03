Newmarket museum boss brands trophy raid 'calculated and heartless'

The head of Newmarket's horseracing museum has spoken publicly for the first time about the heist which saw ten historic racing trophies stolen.

On Wednesday the Journal revealed the Palace Street museum was broken into in the early hours of May 8, with the raider's haul including three Doncaster Cups, dating back to 1906, two Lincoln Races trophies, dating back to 1933, and the Ascot gold vase.

Dr Steven Parissien, chief executive of the museum, today said he was saddened by the raid which he branded it as "calculated and heartless".

"At a time when we are supposed to be standing together to resist the pandemic it is doubly disappointing," said Dr Parissien.

"This raid by a professional, out-of-town gang won't stop us in the least, but it shows how little regard thieves have for community and history."

The raiders, who were only in the premises for a matter of minutes, used sledgehammers to smash display cases housing the ornate trophies.

Fine Art Specie Adjusters has said a reward of up to £50,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves, subject to certain criteria.

Dr Parissien said: "Suffolk Police's investigation is still ongoing, and the insurer's loss adjuster is hard at work trying to recover the stolen items – about which he's very hopeful."

He added: "We are very much looking forward to relaunching the museum at the end of this month as a unique community resource boasting a new identity, new catering outlets, a second-hand bookshop, a family-friendly paddock area and our first popular exhibition, on dogs in art."

The Palace Street museum will be re-opening after the coronavirus lockdown on July 28.

