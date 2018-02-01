Newmarket MP first in country to launch app

Newmarket MP Matt Hancock has launched his own social network, becoming the first politician in the country to create his own app.

It will allow constituents to connect with him, take part in ‘constructive debate’, and find out what he is doing in the area and nationally.

The recently appointed Culture and Digital Secretary said: “We did if for a combination of two things. The first is that I’m always into using modern technology to do my job. Whether that was email when I was first elected or Twitter and Facebook. The second is that I want proper feedback from constituents.”

He said the app was curated content, meaning that the standard of debate would be higher than other social networks.

It is built on top of technology created by Disciple, which initially designed the platform to help musicians interact directly with their fans.

“I am delighted to have the chance to use this to build a safe, open and accessible online community for my West Suffolk constituents and I engage with the issues that matter to them,” said Mr Hancock.

The cabinet minister said that it offered him a raft of features and benefits not available through established social media platforms, and allowed him to quickly access which members were asking what, when and how often, and respond to issues the community was most engaged with.

Matt Hancock app, which has been in development for three months, and is available for iOS and Android.

MPs have often been at the forefront of technology. Former shadow Home Secretary Anne Widdecombe was the first Westminster politician to develop a personal website, Widdyweb, which she used to update constituents on her life and her cats.