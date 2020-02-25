Newmarket moves step closer to new skatepark

A new skate park for Newmarket has moved a step closer.

Thanks to the efforts of town youngsters, led by students from Newmarket Academy, who have raised more than £100,000 towards the cost of the project, a planning application has now been submitted for the scheme at George Lambton playing fields and on Monday it received the unanimous backing of town councillors who congratulated all those involved on their hard work.

It was back in 2018 that Dan Beynon, Leon Treharne, Ethan Eagling andMegan Conti-Lamont outlined to the council their proposals to replace the current park on George Lambton playing fields which Forest Heath Council had to close because of vandalism and on-going maintenance issues.

Newmarket's new skate park plans (30119324)

Once approval has been given for the project, work lasting approximately 12 weeks will begin on site.

Some of the cash for the project has come from West Suffolk Council (£50,000) and Orbit Housing Association (£70,000).

Newmarket's new skate park plans (30119322)

“Orbit has supported this project since its inception and is delighted to have provided funding amounting to £70,000 as well as ongoing support for the project team.

"This is something the young people of Newmarket have driven from the very start and it is really exciting to see this project coming closer to fruition after all the hard work that has gone into it,” said Fiona Butcher, placemaking and partnerships manager at Orbit.

For more information, and to offer support for phase two, contact Will Wright, families and communities officer, on 07775801193 / will.wright@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Read more Newmarket