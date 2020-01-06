A Newmarket mother murdered her four-year-old son before taking her own life, an inquest has heard.

Twenty-eight-year-old Snehashree Sudarshan killed her little boy, Abhay Rao, on April 26 last year just days after his fourth birthday, by cutting his throat at the family's home in Park Avenue. She then inflicted a similar wound on herself after tying herself up in the kitchen of the house.

Both bodies were discovered by her husband and Abhay's father, Ashok Rao, when he returned home from work at around 6pm that day. He had last seen his wife and son alive at breakfast, shortly before detectives believe the tragedy had unfolded.

Ipswich Coroners Court heard that Mrs Sudarshan had left a note in which she said: "I am so tired, I am depressed. It was all my fault. I was not ready for marriage, I was not ready for a child but it was all my fault."

Neighbour Gillian Holmes said the couple had lived in Park Avenue house for about four years and described them as a "happy little family".

After police were called to the address she said she heard sirens and went downstairs to find out what was happening and she saw Mr Rao.

"He said: 'She's killed herself.' I then asked where Abhay was and he said he was dead," she said.

She took him away from the house where, the court heard, he said: "Why my baby? Why my boy?"

DCI Caroline Millar, who led the investigation during which Suffolk Police took statements from more than 50 witnesses as officers worked to build up a picture of the family'smovements in the 48 hours leading up to the tragedy.

"In all my 28 years of police service this is the saddest and most tragic case I have had to investigate," she told the hearing. "Her feelings of loneliness were deeply internalised and Abhay's life was cruelly taken from all who loved him."

She said the police investigation had ruled out anyone else being involved.

Dr Nathaniel Cary, one of the country's leading pathologists, conducted the post mortem and found there was no defensive injuries to Abhay and that he died after a wound to the neck in association with a compression of the neck. Mrs Sudarshan had died as a result of ligature compressions of the neck in association with wounding to the neck

Senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Abhay had been unlawfully killed and that Mrs Sudarshan had taken her own life.

