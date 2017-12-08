Newmarket Montessori pupils swap their classroom for town’s National Horseracing Heritage Centre

Youngsters from Newmarket’s Colourbox Montessori school swapped their classroom for Palace House on Wednesday when they spent the day at the town’s National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art.

The three- and four-year-olds took part in hands-on activities inspired by the centre’s collections and by its retired equine stars in the Rothschild Yard.

Colourbox staff Bryn Evans and Jocelyn McGrath with pupils in the Rothschild yard

Gabrielle Bell, education officer at Palace House, said: “We were delighted to welcome the children and excited to see how the heritage centre can stimulate and I think they all had fun and enjoyed their learning experience outside the classroom, as they engaged with Newmarket’s rich heritage.”

Sandra Copping, operations manager of Colourbox in Newmarket and Haverhill, said: “We had a day of creative activities planned for the children that were linked to the areas and artefacts at the horseracing museum.”