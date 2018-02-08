Newmarket man who called ex-girlfriend 11 times despite court ban avoids jail

A Newmarket man who threatened his ex-partner with violence after ignoring a court order banning him from going near her has escaped a jail term.

Fifty-one-year-old Kevin Hill, had also been prohibited from making contact with the woman under the terms of a restraining order, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday.

Gareth Hughes prosecuting told the court that in November last year, Hill had been seen by his former partner near where she lived in Mildenhall.

That was followed later on the same day by 11 phone calls from Hill and two days later, in a further telephone call, he had verbally abused her.

The court heard that three days later in another call, he had threatened to attack the woman.

Hill, of Beaverbrook Road, admitted two breaches of his restraining order.

Appearing for Hill, Andrew Thompson said his client had now accepted that the relationship with his former partner was at an end.

Judge David Goodin imposed a 14-month prison sentence but suspended it for two years.

He also made Hill the subject of a curfew order for the next six months.