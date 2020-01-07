Newmarket man’s late night robbery ordeal on town’s Yellow Brick Road

A Newmarket man has spoken of his ordeal at the hand of three masked robbers who attacked him on the town’s Yellow Brick Road footpath late on Monday.

Twenty-three-year-old Richard Phillips was making his way to work at around 10.45pm when he was ambushed close to the skate park by three men who jumped out of the bushes.

“They asked me to empty my pockets,” he said.

“I tried to run but one of them tripped me up. As I lay on the ground one slashed by face while the other two held me down and went through my pockets.”

The robbers stole his wallet containing bank cards. He was left very shaken with his face covered in blood.

His assailants, who were all dressed in dark clothing and wearing gloves were described as about five foot, nine inches tall and of medium build.

Richard said one of the robbers spoke only to demand he empty his pockets while the others stayed silent during the attack.

He believed they were in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or who has knowledge of who committed the offence should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting reference crime number: 37/1202/20

