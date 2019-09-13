Newmarket man remains in custody after major police operation at Icewell Hill

A 36-year-old Newmarket man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of affray following a major police operation which sealed off part of the town's Icewell Hill for more two hours last night.

Suffolk Police were called at about 7.35pm after reports the man was threatening to throw himself from his flat on the third floor of St Anthony.

Onlookers claimed he was in possession of a sledge hammer.

A huge emergency service response was at the scene, with about 10 police cars including armed officers and dog units at the scene, as well as ambulance crews and firefighters.

Eyewitnesses said they saw "armed police with riot shields, assault rifles, and side arms" entering the building.

At around 9.30pm a police van was backed up towards the fire escape door of the flats and at about 9.50pm several police officers carried a man out who was still struggling and shouting.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station, where he remains in custody.