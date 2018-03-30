Newmarket man on bail was found dead in flat

A Newmarket man who failed to answer police bail was found hanged at his home, an inquest has heard.

Officers were sent to check on the safety of thirty-nine-year-old David Kelleher, at his home in Bury Road after he did not turn up as expected at the Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre on May 2 last year.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court, in Ipswich, on Wednesday was told that Mr Kelleher was found hanging from a door frame inside the flat.

Paramedic Martin Wales was called to the scene and confirmed that Mr Kelleher, a cycle shop manager, was dead.

A post-mortem examination conducted at the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, by consultant pathologist Dr Karl Love confirmed that death was due to hanging.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Kevin McCarthy said three notes addressed to Mr Kelleher’s mother, his partner, and the police had been found.

Mr McCarthy said: “Having read them, I am satisfied and beyond all reasonable doubt, that he did the act of hanging himself with the intention of killing himself.”

No evidence had been found of any forced entry to Mr Kelleher’s flat or the involvement on anyone else, said Mr McCarthy.

The coroners verdict was suicide.