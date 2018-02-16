Newmarket man jailed for spate of thefts

A prolific Newmarket thief who admitted stealing more than £400 worth of goods from town shops in just eight days in January, has been jailed.

Forty-six-year-old Stewart McLeish of Rous Road, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich earlier this month after he failed to comply with a community order imposed by the court in September last year for four counts of theft of food and alcohol worth £192 from Tesco in Newmarket, BP Hyperion Garage, Newmarket, and Newmarket Co-op and for possession of a Stanley bladed lock knife in a public place.

He admitted the breach, the community order was revoked and he was jailed for six weeks.

Magistrates also imposed a further six-week term, to run consecutively, for 13 further charges of theft to which he pleaded guilty.

Eleven of the offences took place between January 14 and January 27 and stores targeted by McLeish included Marks and Spencer in The Guineas shopping centre, Peacocks from which he stole three pairs of jeans, sweaters and three jackets worth a total of £292, and the BP Hyperion service station in Bury Road where he took meat and fish worth nearly £200 on seven separate occasions.

McLeish was also ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115.