Newmarket man jailed for his part in £22,000 Boots raid

A Newmarket man has been jailed for his part in a raid on a Cambridge store which saw more than £22,000 worth of perfume and aftershave stolen.

Terence Ralph, of Howard de Walden Way, and accomplice John Evans, of Bar Hill, used a claw hammer to break into a Boots in the city in the early hours of April 10.

Realising the alarm of the Petty Cury store was broken, once inside the pair forced open display cabinets and filled bags with perfume and aftershave worth more than £22,000.

Terence Ralph (36856615)

They put the bags onto blankets and dragged them out of the store, along with £190 they had taken from two of its tills.

Ralph, 60, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the burglary at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday.

He was also sentenced to eight months for racially aggravated harassment, and using threatening words to cause alarm and distress in Essex, along with two months in prison for failing to stop and failing to provide a breath test for Suffolk Police.

John Evans (36856612)

Evans, 54, of Oatlands Avenue, pleaded guilty to burglary and breaching a suspended sentence order at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Detective Constable of Zoe Patten said: "“The pair broke into the Boots store during the height of lockdown which meant the essential store had to remain closed for a period of time while repairs were carried out."

“This was a pre-meditated offence as they arrived with equipment to open the door and blankets to take the stolen goods away.”

Read more CourtsCrimeNewmarket