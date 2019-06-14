Chris Wing, 59, of Nimbus Way, Newmarket (12356603)

A Newmarket man has been jailed for eight years after he stabbed a man while visiting his ex-wife in a jealous rage.

Peterborough Crown Court heard 59-year-old Christopher Wing, had been separated from his wife, since last year and, as a result, she had moved in with three friends, a woman aged 23, her 26-year-old boyfriend and his brother, 31 who lived in Wicken.

Over the following months Wing, of Nimbus Way, Newmarket, became increasingly aggressive towards his former partner and the 31 year old.

In the early hours of December 14 , he sneaked onto the property where his ex-wife was staying wearing latex gloves and armed with a knife, pliers, white spirit and a lighter.

However, the two brothers, who had been out watching a football match, returned home to find him on the driveway.

The brothers tackled him and held on to him while they waited for the police to arrive.

During the scuffle the 26-year-old man received a stab wound which punctured his spleen but despite his injury he and his brother, were able to keep Wing at the scene until police arrived.

During their initial enquiries officers spoke to Mark Gambie, 57, who was parked a short distance away. He admitted he had parked there and dropped Wing off and told police Wing had intended to cut the brake cable of a car at the property.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he received emergency treatment and was discharged four days later but continued to receive follow-up treatment.

Wing was sentenced today after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to destroy property in relation to the plan to cut the brake cable.

Gambie, of Victoria Close, West Row, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to conspiring to destroy property

Both men were also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order, preventing them from contacting the victims.

DC Lesley Sonnen said: “The level of violence Wing showed that night, and over the months leading up to it, is frightening." He commended the bravery of the two men who had tackled Wing.

"I hope the sentence will provide the victims with some closure and the ability to start rebuilding their lives after being tormented by Wing,” he said.