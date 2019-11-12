Newmarket man convicted of murder sent back to jail over string of offensive messages

A Newmarket man, convicted of murder in 1991, has been sent back to jail after he admitted posting offensive messages about victims of terrorism on social media.

Fifty-one-year-old Andrew Harding, of Manderston Road, admitted two counts of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network when he appeared before magistrates in Ipswich. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

The court heard he posted abuse about victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand on Facebook in March.

When arrested the father-of-three had told police he had ‘grainy recollection’ of the post, which he said were completely out-of-character and posted after having consumed 18 pints of lager.

The court heard how Harding was convicted of murder in November 1991 and subject to lifetime licence conditions upon release, including a supervision order, which was removed in 2016 following reassessment by the probation service, but will now be reactivated