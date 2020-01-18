Newmarket man Charles Jessop appears in court charged with murder of Clare Nash

A Newmarket man has today appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in the town.

Charles Jessop, of Bakers Row, is accused of murdering Clare Nash on Thursday at a house in Brickfields Avenue.

In the two minute hearing at Ipswich Magistrates' Court the 28-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address.

Ipswich Magistrates Court (27027973)

Wearing a grey jumper and joggers, Jessop sat with his arms folded in the dock.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, told the court the charge was so serious it could only be dealt with at a crown court.

Magistrate Rachel Chester sent him to appear at Ipswich Crown Court and remanded him in custody.

