Newmarket man banned after thefts from garage

A Newmarket man has been banned from a town garage after pleading guilty to theft.

Stuart Mcleish, 46, of Rous Road, was arrested on Thursday, April 19, on suspicion of committing a number of thefts.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court the next day when he pleaded guilty to four separate offences of theft of food and drink items from the BP Hyperion Garage in Bury Road.

He also admitted breaching a community protection notice and failing to provide a specimen.

Mcleish was handed an eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months and an exclusion order banning him from entering the Hyperion Garage. He was ordered to pay £167 compensation, £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.