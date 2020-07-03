Newmarket man arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming a child

A 47-year-old Newmarket man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming a child.

On Monday the man was led away by police officers in the town after being confronted by an online group which exposes alleged peadophiles.

The man, who cannot be identified because of legal reasons, was filmed sat in a swing for more than an hour until he was taken into custody.

A man is led away by an officer from Cambridgeshire Police Picture: Facebook (37771220)

The group accused him of speaking to a number girls who he believed to be aged 12 to 14, who were actually decoys.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said today: "A 47-year-old man from Newmarket was arrested on June 29 on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

"He has since been released on police bail until July 23 pending further enquiries."

