Newmarket man arrested on suspicion of arson after 750 tonnes of straw is destroyed in fire

A Newmarket man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson attack which saw 750 tonnes of straw destroyed at a farm just outside Bury St Edmunds.

Just after 11pm on Saturday emergency services were called to reports of a stack fire in Walsham Road, Langham.

Firefighters fought the blaze throughout the night and managed to put out the fire by 3.30pm on Sunday. Crews remained at the scene until Monday, making sure the fire did not re-ignite.

Suffolk Police said the blaze destroyed about £30,000 worth of straw.

Yesterday two 22-year-old men, one from Newmarket and one from Bury St Edmunds were arrested on suspicion of arson.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds police station for questioning and have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman asked anybody with information about the fire should call police on 101, quoting reference 37/54620/19.