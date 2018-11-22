Mark Edmondson and Barry Taylor

Newmarket law practice Edmondson Hall is to take over the town’s oldest firm of solicitors, Rustons & Lloyd.

The merger will come into force from April next year and the combined new practice will be known as Edmondson Hall Solicitors (incorporating Rustons & Lloyd).

Formed 25 years ago by Mark Edmondson and Anna Hall, Edmondson Hall has built an international reputation for its bloodstock work and now advises some of the leading industry names. It also has a growing property practice in addition to its employment, family and litigation work.

Founded in 1834 High Street-based Rustons & Lloyd was a pioneer of stallion syndication agreements in the 1930s. Edmondson Hall is currently building new offices at the rear of its base in Exeter Road which should be complete by next spring.

Mr Edmondson said he was he was ‘delighted to be able to work with the partners of Rustons & Lloyd in combining the two businesses’.