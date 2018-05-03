Newmarket launches its free town centre WiFi

Newmarket’s MP officially launched free town centre-wide WiFi on Friday.

Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Culture, Digital, Media and Sport, pushed the button on the £52,000 project which stretches from the clock tower petrol station along the High Street to the Memorial Hall-side garage. It also covers the Guineas shopping centre and the heritage centre.

“I’m thrilled that Newmarket has become a hub of digital connectivity and is creating fresh opportunities in a new shared space,” said Mr Hancock. “Harnessing the amazing advancements in tech to improve the lives of everyone is vital and this connectivity gives access to digital tools when they are needed.”

The WiFi will give visitors access to download speeds of up to five Mbps with ‘unlimited’ data. But as part of signing in to the new service, users will be tracked around the town.

“Of course, if you want to benefit from it part of the quid pro quo is the town will be able to understand where people are shopping, but of course that has to be based on consent,” the digital secretary said.

The collected data will be used to enhance visitors’ experience and improve the town centre.

Di Robertshaw, chairman of Love Newmarket BID, said: “This technology goes beyond traditional footfall counters to give another completely anonymous level of detail on movement in the town centre that we can use to delight visitors”.

To log in, connect to Love Newmarket WiFi and sign up with a Facebook account or email.