Heaven is based on Newmarket's High Street

A Newmarket High Street lap dancing club can operate for another year after a council renewed its licence yesterday.

Forest Heath District Council's Licensing and Regulatory Sub-Committee approved We Newmarket Entertainment Ltd's application to operate its Heaven club for the next 12 months.

Because it is considered a sexual entertainment venue, the the club has to re-apply to the council for its operating licence every year.

Newmarket Town Council continued its objection to the club, which is opposite the memorial hall.

In a letter to the committee the town council said renewing the club's licence was against Forest Heath's policies because it was close to places of worship, family leisure and youth facilities, and residential and important historic buildings.

The objection said: "Newmarket Town Council continues to object to the Forest Heath District Council Licensing Committee's flagrant refusal to adhere to its own Sex Establishment Policy in this matter to the detriment of historic Newmarket."

But town councillor Warwick Hirst wrote to the licensing committee to support the club because it 'met all the legal requirements'.

The club was awarded a licence and can open between 10am and 2am on Monday to Wednesday, 10am and 3.20am Thursday to Saturday, and 12pm to 3am on Sunday.