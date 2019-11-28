Due to problems at our printing press at Milton overnight there are no Journals in the shops today but it will be on sale as usual tomorrow.

We apologise for the inconvenience but can promise the paper is worth waiting for with plenty of good stories including that of two local running enthusiasts who are attempting a24 hour run tomorrow to raise funds for Evelina Kravale, the 10-year-old school girl, who was seriously injured in a road traffic accident in Newmarket.

Ben Blowes (47) and Martyn Taylor (38) want to run the same 4.2 mile loop on the hour, every hour, with a 100 mile target and they are calling on runners of all abilities to join them in a bid to raise funds for the Evelina's’ family and her rehabilitation.

todays journal (22767641)

