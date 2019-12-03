Newmarket Journal moves to new home in centre of town

The Newmarket Journal has moved to a new home in the centre of the town.

After nearly 35 years in offices on the top floor of Rookery House, we have now moved to street level in Wellington Street in premises which were once part of the Fox and Goose pub, later renamed The Wellington after the hero of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

The pub finally closed in 1932.

The Newmarkt Journal has moved offices to Wellington Street in the town centre (23259014)

Our contact details for telephone and email remain the same while our postal address is now Newmarket Journal, 5B Wellington Street, Newmarket CB8 0HT.

Journal content editor Alison Hayes said: “Not since Mr Simpson produced the first Journal in 1872 have we been able to boast a street frontage.

"We are now delighted to be back where we belong and look forward to seeing old friends and new in Wellington Street.”

