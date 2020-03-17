Newmarket Journal Baby and Toddler competition cancelled

This year’s Newmarket Journal Baby and Toddler competition has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Journal event, which was set to take place tomorrow, has been cancelled after the government announced tighter restrictions as it tries to prevent the virus spreading across the country.

Yesterday Boris Johnson, the prime minister, said people should avoid non-essential social contact.

The Newmarket Journal's Wellington Street office has also to the public, following the government guidelines.

Also today all Church of England services have been suspended - aside from weddings and funerals.

And all horse racing in Great Britain will be suspended from Wednesday until the end of April

