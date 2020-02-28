Newmarket house burgled, with thieves stealing jewellery from the Churchill Avenue house

A Newmarket house was smashed into yesterday, with burglars stealing jewellery from the property.

The Churchill Avenue house was broken into between 9am and 3pm yesterday, with burglars smashing through patio doors at the back of the property.

When inside a search was made of the house and jewellery was stolen.

Today Suffolk Police have launched an appeal for information.

A force spokesman said: "If you have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/12455/20 on 101 or via our website at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update."

Speaking at Newmarket Town Council on Monday, Inspector Mark Shipton told town councillors up until that point there had been five reported burglaries in the town in February, an increase of one.

