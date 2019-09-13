Newmarket High Street's VS Carpets and Rugs closes with Milpets set to shut

Newmarket's High Street has lost another independent store and another town centre shop is set to close.

Carpet retailer VS Carpets and Rugs, in High Street, has shut its doors for the last time.

The store, which was first opened in The Rookery by Vernon Smith, has traded in the town for more than 40 years. Originally called Vernon Smith Carpets, it moved to the High Street in 2011.

VS Carpets and Rugs, in Newmarket's High Street, has closed (16557017)

Ben Smith, who took over his father's business and has worked at the shop for about 27 years, said he made the decision to close 'three or four weeks ago' and it would allow him to 'pursue other interests'.

"It's time for a change," he said. "It's sad to see another business go from the High Street but I'm looking forward to seeing what's next."

Mill Pets, in Newmarket's Market Street, is set to close within the 'next few weeks'(16557054)

And Milpets is set to close after a decision was taken not to renew the lease on its town centre premiss.

Milpets has operated from a store in Market Street for the past 15 years, but is expected to close within a a few weeks.

It will mark more than 70 years since Jack Taylor, a decorated war hero and ex-professional footballer, opened at pet shop at the premises when he returned to the town when he was demobbed after serving in the second world war.

Jack and his son Tony, a former police scenes of crime officer, later worked side by side in the shop until Jack's death and Tony's retirement, when Milpet leased the building.

Tony died in June this year and his son Andrew said negotiations to lease the shop to a new tenants were 'at an advances stage' and details were expected to be confirmed within a few weeks.