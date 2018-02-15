Newmarket High Street drug dealer locked up for five years

A drug dealer caught by police with heroin and crack cocaine at an address in Newmarket High Street has been jailed.

Ayodele Adeleke, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply; possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring or using criminal property, namely money, when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to five years and six months imprisonment.

The charges related to an incident in January this year.

Adeleke was wanted on recall to prison and, acting on information, police went to the High Street address where they had to force their way in after Adeleke tried to hold the door closed.

Once inside, officers found 51 wraps of heroin and 35 wraps of cocaine as well as cash totalling £690 and two mobile phones which had been snapped in half.

Adeleke was arrested and subsequently charged with the offences.

Sgt Mel Leaman, of Newmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I am extremely pleased with the sentence that Adeleke has been given, which I hope sends out a strong message to drug dealers that they face a significant spell in prison if caught and convicted.

“We are committed to tackling the supply of drugs in Suffolk and we will continue to pursue those who would blight our neighbourhoods with their illegal activities to every corner of the county.”