Newmarket group offers wheelchair loan service from town chapel

An initiative which grew out of the closure of Newmarket’s branch of the British Red Cross has gone from strength to strength.

Five former members of the branch were determined to carry on lending out mobility aids, a service which had been an important part of the Red Cross’s work in the town.

They got together under the umbrella of Christchurch Methodist Chapel in St Mary’s Square, and within a fortnight of the Red Cross centre closing down were up and running with the Christchurch Mobility Aids Loan Service.

“We wanted to make sure people didn’t have to go all the way to Bury St Edmunds or Cambridge to get help when they needed it,” said Geraldine Law, one of the founders. “Our aim was to bring things closer to home for people.”

Now, the centre is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10.30am to 12.30pm and on Thursdays from 7.30 to 9pm so that anyone who needs to borrow an aid such as a wheelchair, walking frame or commode can call to collect it. Some items can also be purchased from the centre.

“We ask for a £20 deposit for wheelchairs and £10 for other items which we refund, or people can donate it to us if they wish,” said Geraldine, who is responsible for the group’s paperwork.

Of the other founders, Maurice Woollard and Richared Bye look after maintenance, Roy May deals with cleaning, and Mandy Hufton takes care of stores organisation. The centre can be contacted on 01638 666456 (answerphone) or call Geraldine direct on 01638 750845.