Newmarket firm Fastec answers call for ventilator parts

Newmarket-based sister companies, Fastec Engineering and Fastec Racing, have joined forces with manufacturers across the country to engineer parts for much-needed ventilator machines.

Sub-contracted to build a total of 4,000 parts, the two companies based at the Studlands Buisness Centre are working with a smaller workforce and adhering to social distancing rules to make sure all work is carried out in the safest way possible.

Managing directors Danny Starmer and John Williams are both extremely proud of their team, thankful to be able to contribute in some small way to the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Fastec Racing Newmarket in the process of manufacturing 550 parts for ventilator machines to help with current demand. Danny Starmer and John Williams directors. Picture by Mark Westley. (33973814)

“We are playing just a small part here at Fastec Engineering and Fastec Racing, but we’re glad that we’re able to help in the best way we know how,” said John.

“Our workshops are fortunate enough to be open for engineering and manufacturing works, and whilst closed to the public, we’ve been able to take online orders and continue with the majority of works.

Gallery1

“Meeting the six orders for 4,000 parts has been a challenging target, but I’m proud of the teams for stepping up and getting on with things. We’ve been able to keep the majority of our machines running and are certain we will meet the impending deadline.”

With over 45 years’ experience, and now one of the country’s leading precision engineering companies, Fastec Engineering founded its sister company, Fastec Racing, in 2010. A manufacturer of top quality parts for motorcycles of almost every make and model, the racing business also custom builds motorcycles, and offers servicing and repairs.

Read more BusinessCoronavirusNewmarket