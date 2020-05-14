Newmarket firefighter calls crews in to raise charity cash

A Newmarket firefighter has played his part in promoting a charity single to raise funds for the health service.

Mark Cowling helped singer-songwriter Anthony Parsons and his manager Paul Yates to convince emergency workers from around the country to send clips of them clapping for the NHS to use in its music video.

Now Mark is on a mission to get as many people as possible to listen to Rise Above It All, helping to raise money for the Care Workers Charity and NHS Charities Together.

Firefighter Mark Cowling, 40, pictured with charity single Rise Above It All. Picture: Mark Westley

The 40 year old got involved in making and promoting the music video after he was approached by Paul to ask if they could use the clip of Newmarket Fire Station, where Mark works as an on call firefighter when not working full time at Lakenheath, paying tribute to the National Health Service and other key workers.

Mark gave the go-ahead to use the clip of the firefighters applauding their colleagues outside the Willie Snaith Road station, which has been watched thousands of times.

But after that, it snowballed into something much bigger.

“I contacted Paul a day later and said I had another one from my other station I worked at,” said the dad of two.

“After a few messages I said I could probably get more videos for him as they where struggling. So I contacted friends in the fire service, police, nurses, doctors and different videos online, messaging them all to see if their videos could be used.”

Key worker Mark, who is currently living with a colleague in Newmarket’s Studlands Park and hasn’t seen his 16-year-old son Myles and 13-year-old daughter Marisa since the start of the pandemic to help protect them from the virus, said since the single was released it has had more than 38,000 hits.

Getting the videos was an effort that took him about a week, he said, and since then has has been working on promoting the track including getting the charity single air time on local radio – all in an effort to raise as much money as possible for the two good causes.

To listen to the track you can search Rise Above It All by Anthony Parsons on all major music platforms.

