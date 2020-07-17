Newmarket Festival's Covid-19 fund sends out hundreds of food parcels and thousands of hot meals

The Newmarket Festival led Covid-19 emergency fund has sent out hundreds of food parcels and thousands of hot meals since the start of the pandemic, helping town residents in their hour of need.

Thanks to businesses, donors and Newmarket Town Council, the charity has been able to deliver 850 food parcels and 2,805 hot meals since the coronavirus crisis began 13 weeks ago.

The Festival's Covid-19 fund handed over a cheque for more than £10,000 to the town's Churches Together food parcel service last week.

Mark Edmondson with Ali Price, the Rev James Hurst, of Newmarket Catholic Church, Fiona Jones, of the Raddesley group of parishes, and Linda Grimster, from Newmarket Community Church.

Mike Edmondson, chairman of the Newmarket Festival, praised both Churches Together co-ordinator the Rev James Hurst and the 52 volunteers across three churches who have put together around 80 parcels a week for the past three months.

"The lockdown may be easing but our work is now intensifying as hardship deepens and we are anticipating continuing this work well into the autumn," he said.

"An example this week was an emergency call for help from a family of eight struck by the virus who had special dietary requirements and we met the need immediately with food being delivered to their door."

The hot meals service continues to roll out hot food in large numbers. Last week it was the turn of Valley Way Fish Shop who provided 247 hot meals.

The Festival has also partnered with other businesses, including the Bedford Lodge, the Chestnut Group, the Jockey Club, Godolphin, Montaz, and the Bell at Kennett, who have kept the hot meals rolling out every week.

The Covid-19 group has also funded the Newmarket Day Centre, in Fred Archer Way, with a donation of £5,000, as well as buying 21 laptops for Newmarket Academy which are loaned to children who have no other means of doing their work remotely.

Money from the Festival fund has also been reserved for counselling sessions for children as the the crisis continues to bite.

To make a donation to the Covid-19 fund go to thenewmarketfestival.co.uk.

