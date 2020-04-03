Newmarket Festival kickstarts coronavirus fund with £5,000 donation

Newmarket Festival has kickstarted the town's coronavirus fund with a £5,000 donation.

And you will soon be able to donate to the project through the Festival's dedicated Covid-19 page online.

The Festival will manage the fund, with donated money to be spent supporting those who need it. It will be the central fund to help alleviate pressures from local organisations, which will allow them to concentrate on reaching out to the vulnerable.

Mark Edmondson, chairman of the Newmarket Festival, said: “I am delighted that stakeholders across the town have mobilised to come together and create support for those most in need in our community.

"The fund will provide much needed assistance towards the general wellbeing of individuals, families and community groups alike. The £5,000 donation will help us to kickstart support immediately and I am so pleased that the Newmarket Festival can play its part in this very worthy initiative.”

If you would like support from the fund, you should contact the hotline 01639 667 227.

Newmarket’s community, racing and business leaders have joined forces with an army of volunteers to to ensure the town’s vulnerable residents have access to vital support during the coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives from West Suffolk Council, Newmarket Town Council, Godolphin, Tesco,Newmarket Festival, and Discover Newmarket have begun work with The Jockey Club, comprising Newmarket Racecourses, The National Stud, the Jockey Club Rooms and its charity Racing Welfare, have combined their resources and thrown their support behind the town’s volunteer network, founded by registered nurse Lucinda Bennett, to ensure those most in need are reached.

Newmarket’s mayor Cllr Rachel Hood told the Journal: “Every level of local government, from Newmarket Town Council, to West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council, as well as our national government, have been unified in announcing that we are all in this together and no-one will be forgotten."

