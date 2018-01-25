Newmarket estate's £55k play area moved away from smokers' shelter

The site of a £55,000 children’s play area at Studlands Park has been moved over concerns that it was too close to a shelter for smokers.

The original site was near the shelter at the Studlands Park Sports and Social Club in Hyperion Way.

But after members of the residents’ association and the estate’s councillor, Michael Anderson, voiced concerns, Forest Heath Council, which is installing the playground, agreed to move it 12 metres away from the shelter and closer to a belt of trees.

“I saw how close it was to the smoking shelter and shared residents’ concerns,” said Cllr Anderson. “I had the work stopped immediately.”

Pupils of Laureate Community Academy helped design the new fenced playground, which will feature swings, a roundabout, climbing frames and a zip wire.

The winning design also has play equipment aimed specifically at younger children.

Currently youngsters living on the estate have only two swings and a bouncy springer to play on.

“It will be great asset for the estate,” said Cllr Anderson.

Town mayor and district council leisure portfolio holder Cllr Andy Drummond said: “I am delighted this much needed play area is being delivered for local children to enjoy. Opportunities to be outside and active are really positive for parents and children, and I hope this is well used and valued for the wellbeing it offers.”

The playground is expected to completed in the spring.