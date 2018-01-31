Newmarket crash driver taken to Addenbrooke’s with life threatening injuries

A man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following an early morning crash in Newmarket.

The accident happened at around 5.45am on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue close to the junction with Hamilton Road and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white BMW 120.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was cut free from the car and taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police closed the road between the junctions with the B1061 Dullingham Road and the roundabout at the A1303 for more than four hours while collision investigators worked at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Any witnesses to this crash should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 19 of January 31."