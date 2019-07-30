Councillors have asked representatives from Anglian Water to give an explanation for the putrid state of an open drain which runs close to the start of the Yellow Brick Road footpath and cycle way in Exeter Road.

Cllr Ollie Bowen proposed the water company talk to councillors about what it is doing to try to improve the state of the drain which is often overgrown, blocked by rubbish and giving off a pugent and unpleasant smell.

Earlier this year officials thought they might have found the cause of the smell when it was discovered that sewerage pipes from a development in Bury Road had been wrongly connected. But in recent months the smell has returned.

The open drain which runs close to the start of Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road (14494699)

“I have been told it could be down to horse manure washing in from the road surface,” said Cllr Bowen, “but I think the council needs to hear from Anglian Water.”

Town council manager Roberta Bennett, said the situation was complicated in that more than one organisation had responsibility for the drain.