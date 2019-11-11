Newmarket councillor to fight for Welsh parliamentary seat in upcoming general election

Newmarket's Robin Millar is standing as a Conservative candidate in north Wales in December's general election.

Mr Millar, who is a member of West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council, is hoping to win the Aberconwy seat on December 12.

Holiday resort Llandudno, which is in the constituency, is a 241 mile drive to Newmarket. He said he would "cross that bridge" of representing areas in different parts of the country if elected.

Robin Millar, left, is standing in Aberconwy. Pictured with Andy Drummond and Rachel Hood earlier this year in Newmarket's Yellow Brick Road.

The 51 year old said he was "born and raised" in north east Wales, and is fighting the election to help "deliver Brexit" which he said only the Conservative Party could do.

In the EU referendum, Aberconwy voted to exit the bloc with 52.2 per cent voting to leave and 47.8 per cent wanting to stay.

Aberconwy was created after a boundary review in 2010, and in the three elections since then has been won by the Conservative Party.

It replaced Conwy, the constituency Mr Millar first started campaigning in when he was just six year's old for then Tory MP Wyn Roberts in one of the 1974 general elections.

"He gave me a rosette as a thank you and I look forward to wearing that on the day of the count," he said.

Mr Millar added: "This is a huge privilege and one I'm very excited about - but I'm sure you will understand that this will be a full time commitment for the next five weeks.

"For residents of the Newmarket North Ward, Cllr Michael Anderson is available to handle any urgent enquiries. You can also email me on robin.millar@westsuffolk.gov.uk but replies may well be delayed.

"For residents of Newmarket & Red Lodge Division, or with a county council concern, please contact catherine.blanchard@suffolk.gov.uk or again you can email me on robin.millar@suffolk.gov.uk but the reply may well be slow or delayed."

At the last election in 2017 then Tory Guto Bebb won Aberconwy with 44.6 per cent of the vote. His closest competitor, Labour's Emily Owen, won 42.6 per cent of the vote after the party's surge in support.