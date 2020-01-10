Newmarket councillor 'disappointed' Tory candidate for district by-election not from town

A Conservative town councillor said he was ‘disappointed’ that the candidate selected by the party to fight this month’s by-election for the Newmarket north ward seat on West Suffolk Council does not live in the town.

Tom Kerby, who is also a former East Cambridgeshire district councillor and lives in Cheveley Road, said he had put his name forward but the candidate chosen was Karen Soons, already a Suffolk county councillor representing the Thingoe South ward.

“I am disappointed that the branch saw fit to choose a candidate for Newmarket who lives in Tuddenham,” said Cllr Kerby, who added that he had not been asked for interview as part of the candidate selection.

Andy Drummond, who is chairman of the Newmarket branch of the Conservative Association, said: “Tom was one of three candidates already on the approved candidates list, so it was not necessary for further interviews in the branch selection process.

"We wish Tom every success in selection in any future by-elections that may come up in the future for district or county.”

The Newmarket North seat was left vacant following the resignation of Robin Millar after he was elected MP for Aberconwy in last month’s general election.

The poll will be on January 30.

