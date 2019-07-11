Newmarket Colour Fun run sees festival collect £4,000 to help good causes in and around the town

It’s been called the happiest 5,000 metres on the planet and Newmarket’s Colour Fun run on Sunday lived up to it’s billing.

The event, which is based on the ancient Hindu religious festival of Holi, was initiated in the town last year by the Newmarket Festival Committee to raise money for local causes.

Sunday’s event, which again followed a course from the George Lambton Playing Fields via the Yellow Brick Road to the High Street and back via Fordham Road, saw 300 entrants showered en route at four paint stations with multi-coloured powder paint and at one with water pistols.

The five stations were manned by a group dubbed the ‘paint pirates’ made up of ambassadors from Newmarket Academy and members of the Newmarket Air Cadet Force.

A shorter course was followed during the event by pupils from Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy who had been granted their wish for their own Colour Fun run.

Newmarket Festival administrator Ali Price said the event had raised £4,000 which would be open to bids from organisations, groups and individuals in the Newmarket area who needed help to raise varying amounts of cash for a number of projects.

“What we tend to look for is longevity in whatever project we are considering,” said Ali. “We like them to benefit people for years to come.”

The Festival Committee now runs three fund-raisers, starting in June with the Midsummer Walk, followed by the Colour Fun and rounding off with the Hilly, a cycling event which this year will take place on October 6.