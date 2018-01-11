Newmarket cinema feasibility study looked at in detail by district council

The report commissioned by Forest Heath District Council into the feasibility of having a cinema in Newmarket has been completed and is now being looked at in detail by the authority.

In June last year the council approved up to £50,000 for the study, the aim of which was to try to identify a deliverable site for a cinema in the town centre.

The council’s long term aim would be to develop the cinema site and then rent it to a commercial operator.

Details of the feasibility report, which has been completed by the Harris Partnership, are currently being kept under wraps . “The report, which will be treated as commercially sensitive, has now been received and it is being studied. A report will go before Forest Heath’s Cabinet in due course,” said a council spokeswoman.

The local campaign to get a cinema in Newmarket was spearheaded through a social media campaign by resident David Rippington whose online petition was signed by more than 1,000 people. And last year Cllr Lance Stanbury, responsible for Forest Heath District Council’s planning and growth portfolio, said: “We support what would be a fantastic opportunity to make Newmarket a key destination for leisure.”

Also in this week's Journal: Mildenhall residents prepared to fight house building plan, Barcham Trees gets the go-ahead to build a new arboretum and visitor centre outside Soham, and more. At newsstands today.