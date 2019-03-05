Newmarket cinema build moves a step closer
A new cinema in Newmarket has moved a step closer with a district council publishing the results of a two year long investigation.
Forest Heath District Council's £50,000 outline business plan released today said there is a strong local demand and interest from operators to build a cinema and restaurant complex in the town.
The report claimed the best place for the new facility would be at the front entrance to The Guineas Shopping Centre, in Fred Archer Way, where the build would boost the town's economy.
But the outline plan also said despite the scheme being considered viable, it might require the council's financial backing to build and would require the authority to lead on the project.
Out of town cinemas have been proposed in the past but have failed to get approval because of the impact on the Newmarket's centre.
On Tuesday councillors from Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury Borough Council are set to approve spending £210,000 on detailed plans to be completed by autumn this year.
This would give the council, who would own and develop the site, detailed plans and a build cost.
Cllr Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth, said: "It is clear that a cinema and a food and beverage development would support this major town and safeguard its future as a retail and leisure destination by developing the evening economy and creating increased footfall and new business opportunities.
"The viability studies show that there is a market, have identified a preferred site at The Guineas, and have brought forward expression of interest from several operators."
