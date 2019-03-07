Casino Slots, Wellington Street (7641211)

A Newmarket arcade is offering a £1,000 reward for information that will help police put a gang who raided the shop behind bars.

On Tuesday three weapon-wielding burglars stole thousands of pounds of cash from Wellington Street's Casino Slots.

At about 9.50pm, security footage showed three men going past the back of the shop - where it is believed they hid behind bins.

When a shop worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, was leaving through the back door at 10pm the gang rushed towards him and forced him back into the casino.

The masked men threatened him, with two armed with hammers and another with a wooden pole, and demanded to know where the safe was.

They then forced him to lay face down on steps inside the casino as they tried to access the office where the safe is kept.

"When they pushed me down they kept telling me to keep my head down. When I did try to get my head up they pushed it down again," he said.

When on the steps one of the gang who was holding him there threatened him if he moved.

After being unable to access the room, the gang pulled him off of the stairs and demanded he opened the door - he was then put back on the staircase.

Once the safe was open, two of the men quickly filled their rucksacks with money and betting slips before running out of the shop and in the direction of St Mary's Square just four minutes later.

As well as takings, the gang also stole the arcade worker's phone, wallet and car keys.

"They told me not to move or they would come back so I waited on the steps for about five minutes after," he said.

"I was scared. I was all over the place. I didn't know what to do. I thought about putting the lights on but then I thought that wasn't a good idea."

After checking the gang had left on security cameras he then called manager Gary Summers, who lives in Haverhill, who rushed to Newmarket after calling police.

Today Mr Summers and store owner John Remblance have offered a £1,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the gang.

Mr Summers said he was 'shocked' at the burglary: "In my 20 year career here it's the first time this has happened. It's a shock to me as well as my staff."

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and if anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident or afterwards, of had further knowledge of the robbery that could assist should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1273/19.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."