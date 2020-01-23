Newmarket Carnival to ditch floats for environment-friendly parade

Newmarket Carnival is going green after town councillors agreed there would be no motorised floats or vehicles in this July’s parade.

The council has taken over the organisation of this summer’s event, which will be Saturday, July 4, and members of its leisure services committee agreed when they met this month, to have a walking parade with vehicles restricted to bicycles or electric cars.

Cllr Michael Jefferys said: “The environment and what we can do to stop climate change is very much at the top of everyone’s agenda and we can use the carnival this year to make a statement by not having any traditional floats but a walking parade instead.”

Newmarket Carnival is going green after town councillors agreed there would be no motorised floats or vehicles in this July’s parade. Pictured above in 2019, All Saints Primary School. Picture: Mark Westley

Committee chairman Cllr Julie D’eath said the carnival’s theme would be climate change and saving the world from its effects.

“It’s time for a change,” she said.

Members agreed to encourage schools, local organisations and clubs to use the parade as a showcase.

Read more Newmarket