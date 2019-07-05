Newmarket Carnival set to parade along the High Street and this is when it starts

Seven-year-old Ruby Frappell is looking forward to leading Newmarket’s carnival parade on Saturday as the Newmarket Journal Carnival Princess.

The Ditton Lodge primary school pupil will be accompanied by Carnival Prince, eight-year-old Kevin Nel, a pupil at Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy, and her two attendants, five-year-old Jasmine Williams, a pupil at Laureate Community Academy, and 10-year-old Lottie Phipps, who goes to Ditton Lodge Primary School.

The royal group will lead the carnival parade as it makes it way from Tattersalls in The Avenue, along to High Street to The Severals, where there will be an afternoon of displays and entertainment.

Newmarket Journal Carnival Princess Ruby Frappell, third left, with attendants, from left Jasmine Williams and Lottie Phipps and Carnival Prince Kevin Nel

The parade is set to start at 12.15pm.

The theme for the float parade is the books of well-known children’s author Julia Donaldson whose work includes The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom.