Newmarket Carnival row threatens to derail sisters' fun day event

A disagreement between Newmarket Town Council and the organisers of the town’s carnival for the past three years is threatening the staging of a popular charity fun day next summer.

Tracy Williams, who with her sister Julie was asked to run the carnival in the wake of the success they had achieved with a fun day they organised for Alzheimer’s Research, said they were ‘extremely disappointed’, not only at the council’s decision to take back the running of the carnival for next year but its resolution, taken after behind closed doors discussions last month, to refuse any request from them to host their own charity event on The Severals in June.

“That is what has hurt most because we did that for our mum and we have now got to try and find an alternative venue,” said Tracy.

Newmarket Carnival 2018 Picture Mark Westley. (24368495)

She said one of the reasons given by the council, which over three years had given £15,000 towards the carnival’s running costs,was that she and her sister had refused to show it details of their bank account.

“All monies donated by the council were accounted for with invoices given,” said Tracy.

“The bank account was set up by ourselves and was nothing to do with the council.”

During the discussions at the council meeting on November 25, councillors were told that a request to provide bank statements to collaborate their financial reporting had been refused by the carnival organisers.

Town mayor Cllr Rachel Hood said: “This is a very unfortunate situation because the Williams sisters had done a great job organising the carnival.

“But we are disappointed that they have refused to engage with us on the issue of the carnival accounts. We are not being difficult but we are dealing with public money and I don’t think it was unfair to ask for details of the carnival account.”

