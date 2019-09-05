Newmarket car crash victims named locally as Harry Fussey and Louis Cope-Cornell

The two victims of a road crash just outside Newmarket on Tuesday have been named locally as Harry Fussey and Louis Cope-Cornell.

Mr Fussey was 19 years old and would have been celebrating his 20th birthday on Saturday.

Emergency services were called at about 2.50am on Tuesday to reports a vehicle had been found in a ditch in Dullingham Road.

Suffolk Police said they discovered the pair dead in the car.

The car, a purple Volvo S40, which could barely be seen from the road, appeared to have hit a tree with the collision leaving it in an almost vertical position.

Fire and ambulance crews attended the scene and the road was closed for several hours while specialist crash investigators examined the scene.

A Suffolk Police spokesman asked any witnesses, or anyone who believes they may have seen the car in the Newmarket area on Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday, to call the serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting CAD 36 of September 3