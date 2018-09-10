Newmarket businesses and Rookery Medical Centre targeted in night-time raid

Offices including the Newmarket Journal were broken into last night (4066902)

Businesses in a Newmarket shopping centre were ransacked last night after burglars smashed their way through a fire escape.

Five businesses and the medical centre in Rookery House were broken into in the early hours of the morning when the intruders smashed through windows and doors of offices on the second floor of the block. The British Heart Foundation charity shop in the Guineas Shopping Centre was also targeted overnight.

Staff arrived to find their office doors splintered and locks broken by the intruders who are thought by police to be looking for money. Small amounts of cash are reported to have been stolen.

Offices including the Newmarket Journal were broken into last night (4066936)

In the Newmarket Journal office, drawers had been searched and laptops stolen.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 6.45am following reports of an unknown number of businesses broken into overnight by an unknown offender(s).

"If anyone has any information about the incident call police on 101 quoting CAD48 of September 10 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."