Newmarket-based Injured Jockeys’ Fund's face mask is a winner

Like most charities, the Newmarket-based Injured Jockeys’ Fund (IJF) has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis but a bespoke face mask saw it bring in over £10,000 in much-needed funds in the first 24 hours of it going on sale.

Charity chief executive Lisa Hancock said: “We have sold 1, 000 face masks and are both amazed and incredibly grateful for this support. This is such a difficult time for everyone and, along with many charities, demand for our services has gone up whereas income has gone down.

“That people are buying something that makes them feel both comfortable and safe seems wholly appropriate that it supports the fund at the same time.”

The mask, which bears the charity’s logo and various jockeys’ silks, was seen being worn by Frankie Dettori, one of the charity’s vice-patrons, during last week’s televised Royal Ascot meeting when he finished the week as leading jockey.

According to the charity’s website, because of the ‘unprecedented demand’ for the mask it hastemporarily sold out but it is expecting new stock from its supplier during the first week of next month. The masks can be ordered in advance through the charity’s website and orders will be sent out as soon as stock arrives.

And as children gradually return to school a Newmarket-based children’s clothing brand has launched a range of face masks for youngsters aged between four and 10.

Designed in Newmarket by Selfie Craft Co, the Face It masks include a removable PM 2.5 activated carbon filter, adjustable straps for fit and comfort and a mouldable nose piece helpful for children who wear glasses.

Gemma Treby, founder of Face It and Selfie Craft Co, said: “I find the concept of my children wearing facemasks really quite uncomfortable, especially medical- style masks, but as it’s now considered important, we wanted to create a mask that is subtle instead of scary or overwhelming. These unique designs complement rather than dominate a child’s individual style and are super cool and comfy.”

They are available from notonthehighstreet.com and face-it-masks.co.uk.

