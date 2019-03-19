Lloyds Bank's High Street cash machines (7887178)

High Street cash machines in Newmarket have been targeted by thieves - taking money from unsuspecting customers.

A strip of silver plastic was stuck over the cash slots at both of Lloyds Bank's outdoor dispensers to catch money, stopping the ATM user from accessing withdrawn notes.

It is unknown how long the strips were on the machines, but £20 was recovered from the device by police on Sunday.

Plastic covers used on Lloyds Bank ATM (7887159)

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anybody with any information, or anybody who saw any suspicious activity is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 reference 37/15484/19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form."

LINK, the company which runs the country's cash machine network, has advised people to always look closely at an ATM before using it and if it looks like it may have been tampered with to not use it.

The company said if you realise the machine has been tamped with after you have inserted your card, you should call your bank while still standing at the dispenser if it is safe to do so.