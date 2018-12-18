Newmarket artist hopes to save mural

Racing Museum mural (5939008)

A renowned equine artist is hoping that a mural she painted in the former National Horseracing Museum can be preserved when the building is leased to new tenants.

Jacquie Jones, who was appointed artist in residence to the museum in 1997, set to work almost straight away to create a unique record on the walls of its café of racing’s best-known characters, many of whom signed their name beside their picture.

These included jockeys Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery, Walter Swinburn, Steve Cauthen, Willie Carson and Willie Snaith and trainers Sir Henry Cecil, Jenny Pitman, Sir Mark Precott, Sir Michael Stoute and many more. Other personalities featured are the Queen and Sheikh Mohammed along with best-selling author Dick Francis.

Jacquie Jones (5952646)

Jacquie would like to see the mural’s future secured before owners Jockey Club Estates puts the building up for lease when the museum vacates its former premises.

“I’m concerned that it might just be whitewashed over in which case an important part of horseracing’s recent history will be whitewashed as well. I would like to see the cafe used as an exhibition space for local artists so people can see the mural and keep the memory of the characters alive, ” sais Jacquie

Nick Patton, MD of Jockey Club Estates, said he would be pleased to discuss Jacquie’s concerns with her, adding: “At the moment we don’t know what the future of the building will be but I would hope that we might be able to find a mutually acceptable solution.”