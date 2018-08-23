Newmarket and Soham students collect GCSE results

Phillippa Allison with mum Susan (3766021)

Students at Newmarket Academy were celebrating yet another year of improvement in its GCSE results today, with Soham Village College setting a record high pass rate.

The majority GCSE's have been graded under a new numerical system for the first time, which is designed to better distinguish between the highest performing pupils.

At Newmarket Academy for the sixth year in succession results had risen and were up 10 per cent on last year's record breaking scores. Principal Nick Froy, who has taken the Exning Road school out of special measures to close to the top 20 per cent of schools in the country said he was delighted with what he called a "fantastic" set of results.

Those achieving at least a grade four pass in English and maths was up from 59 per cent to 66 per cent while the number getting at least a grade five ‘strong pass’ was 40 per cent, up from 32 per cent.

"These results further demonstrate the ambition of the school and its ability to deliver ever improving outcomes for all our students. Rome was not built in a day," said Mr Froy.

Soham Village College's top achievers Bronwen Palmer, Olivia Child, Nick Ormerod, Xavier St John, Max Oxbury, Gemma Booth, Iohn Compton, Jack Chapman, Lewis Chapman, and Callum Corley.

At Soham Village College, 260 students sat their exams and 75 per cent of those won the equivalent of grades A*-C in both maths and English. Some 70 students earned A*-A grades or equivalent in five or more subjects.

Headteacher Jon Hampson said: "We are very pleased that students of all abilities have received excellent results which reflect their hard work and commitment.

"We congratulate them and wish them every success for the next phase of their education or training."

